UTI-FTI - Series XVIII - XI(1095Days)-Reg (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 59.49
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.42 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2.83
76.66

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 10.8 6.4 6.12 6.67 7.86
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of UTI-FTI - Series XVIII - XI(1095Days)-Reg (Div-Q) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 59.49 (31 May 14)
Inception Date 05 May 14
Fund Manager Sunil Patil

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.05 (Rs) 18-09-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Indian Mutual Funds 100.69
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.69
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com