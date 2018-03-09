JUST IN

Sahara Wealth Plus - Variable Pricing (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 13.96
NAV 09 Mar 2018 52.47 0.18
(0.34%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 10.36
10.36
52-WEEk 10.36
11.53

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 13.19 7.79
Sensex -0.01 -1.63 4.92 16.57 16.63
Nifty -1.02 -0.99 4.2 15.96 18.21

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 13.96 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 04 Jul 05
Fund Manager Anshum Nandecha

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.43
Net CA & Others 0.58
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 2.15
Auto Ancillaries 7.87
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.79
Banks - Private Sector 11.83
Banks - Public Sector 1.37
Castings & Forgings 1.39
Computers - Software - Large 1.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2.60
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Mold-Tek Pack. 4.54
Britannia Inds. 4.17
Kansai Nerolac 3.97
Bajaj Auto 3.79
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.53
Atul 3.24
Coromandel Inter 3.24
Exide Inds. 3.20
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,

97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.

Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855

Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com

Website: www.saharamutual.com