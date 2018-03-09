Sahara Wealth Plus - Variable Pricing (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Sahara Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|13.96
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|52.47
|0.18
(0.34%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|10.36
|
|10.36
|52-WEEk
|10.36
|
|11.53
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|13.96 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|04 Jul 05
|Fund Manager
|Anshum Nandecha
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,
97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.
Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855
Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com
Website: www.saharamutual.com