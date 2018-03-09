JUST IN

Tata Ultra Short Term Fund (Div-D)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3322.69
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1003.53 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4486.50
4486.50
52-WEEk 3733.42
5628.67

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 12.02 6.6 5.73 6.69 7.78
Sensex -0.01 -1.62 4.93 16.57 16.64
Nifty -1.05 -1.01 4.17 15.93 18.18

Competitors of Tata Ultra Short Term Fund (Div-D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3322.69 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Aug 05
Fund Manager Akhil Mittal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.26 (Rs) 09-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 30.05
Commercial Paper 24.58
NCD 42.99
Net CA & Others 1.77
Reverse Repo 0.59
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com