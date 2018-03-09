Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Arbitrage Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|134.68
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.79
|0.03
(0.12%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|6177.44
|
|14591.56
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|14591.56
|0.16
|0.59
|1.73
|3.31
|6.77
|ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund (G)
|11845.43
|0.14
|0.52
|1.56
|2.91
|5.93
|Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G)
|7241.42
|0.13
|0.69
|1.96
|3.28
|6.37
|JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G)
|3762.88
|0.08
|0.43
|1.39
|2.59
|5.25
|UTI-Spread Fund (G)
|2146.20
|0.13
|0.53
|1.61
|3.08
|6.11
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Arbitrage Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|134.68 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 Sep 05
|Fund Manager
|Deepak Gupta
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.25.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,
27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455
Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website: www.kotakmutual.com