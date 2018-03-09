JUST IN

Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G)

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 134.68
NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.79 0.03
(0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6177.44
14591.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.15 0.55 3.07 6.27 6.54
Sensex -0.02 -1.64 4.91 16.56 16.62
Nifty -1.07 -1.04 4.14 15.9 18.15

Competitors of Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G) 14591.56 0.16 0.59 1.73 3.31 6.77
ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund (G) 11845.43 0.14 0.52 1.56 2.91 5.93
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G) 7241.42 0.13 0.69 1.96 3.28 6.37
JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G) 3762.88 0.08 0.43 1.39 2.59 5.25
UTI-Spread Fund (G) 2146.20 0.13 0.53 1.61 3.08 6.11
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Arbitrage Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 134.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Sep 05
Fund Manager Deepak Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.25.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.26
Commercial Paper 1.34
Corporate Debts 6.79
Equity 55.16
Fixed Deposits 15.13
Indian Mutual Funds 18.60
Net CA & Others 57.29
ZCB 0.80
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.63
Auto Ancillaries 0.81
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.16
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.28
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.98
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.04
Automobiles - Tractors 0.04
Banks - Private Sector 2.85
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Indiabulls Hous. 3.03
Sun Pharma.Inds. 2.25
Bharti Airtel 2.00
Titan Company 1.89
Vedanta 1.36
Bajaj Fin. 1.25
Aurobindo Pharma 1.18
Ashok Leyland 1.13
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com