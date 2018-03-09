Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.63 Auto Ancillaries 0.81 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.16 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.28 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.98 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.04 Automobiles - Tractors 0.04 Banks - Private Sector 2.85 › More