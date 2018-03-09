JUST IN

Canara Robeco Infrastructure (G)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 148.87
NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.69 -0.37
(-0.75%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 147.24
147.24
52-WEEk 140.58
160.64

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 16.26 7.47
Sensex -0.02 -1.63 4.92 16.56 16.63
Nifty -1.03 -0.99 4.19 15.95 18.21

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 148.87 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Oct 05
Fund Manager Yogesh Patil

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.82
Equity 96.22
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Castings & Forgings 1.07
Cement - North India 6.49
Cement - South India 2.58
Construction 13.57
Couriers 4.65
Electric Equipment 1.08
Engineering 7.95
Engineering - Turnkey Services 6.19
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Power Grid Corpn 9.51
Container Corpn. 9.18
I O C L 6.97
UltraTech Cem. 6.49
Sadbhav Engg. 6.36
Indraprastha Gas 6.28
B P C L 5.73
Grasim Inds 5.27
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com