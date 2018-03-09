JUST IN

Principal Large Cap Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 492.68
NAV 09 Mar 2018 58.69 -0.18
(-0.31%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 309.79
309.79
52-WEEk 301.91
330.68

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 13.63 6.85
Sensex -0.03 -1.64 4.91 16.55 16.62
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 492.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Sep 05
Fund Manager Dhimant Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.46
Derivatives - Stock Future 0.53
Equity 97.41
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.90
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.51
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.56
Banks - Private Sector 20.31
Banks - Public Sector 3.05
Cement - North India 4.18
Chemicals 1.26
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.92
ICICI Bank 5.15
Reliance Inds. 4.70
Maruti Suzuki 4.56
H D F C 4.33
ITC 3.93
Infosys 3.67
Hind. Unilever 3.47
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com