Principal Large Cap Fund (Div-H)
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|Principal PNB Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|492.68
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.98
|-0.08
(-0.32%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|309.79
|309.79
|52-WEEk
|301.91
|330.68
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|492.68 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|23 Sep 05
|Fund Manager
|Dhimant Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.11 (Rs) 12-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Principal PNB Asset Management Company,
Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.
Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990
Email: customer@principalindia.com
Website: www.principalindia.com