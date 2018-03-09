JUST IN

L&T Tax Saver Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 31.38
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.00 -0.11
(-0.34%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 29.63
32.27

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.19 19.27 14
Sensex -0.01 -1.62 4.93 16.57 16.64
Nifty -1.06 -1.02 4.16 15.92 18.17

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 31.38 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Sep 05
Fund Manager Vihang Naik

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 10.00 (Rs) 29-02-2012
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.91
Equity 99.40
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.86
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.56
Banks - Private Sector 14.56
Banks - Public Sector 2.77
Cement - North India 1.74
Cement Products 0.88
Chemicals 6.73
Cigarettes 2.03
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Maruti Suzuki 6.56
K E C Intl. 4.41
Larsen & Toubro 4.32
Sundram Fasten. 3.99
ICICI Bank 3.57
Vesuvius India 3.55
HDFC Bank 3.54
Federal Bank 3.33
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com