Escorts Liquid Plan (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 23.32
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.98 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 113.71
197.16

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.1 5.86 6.35 6.58 7.67
Sensex -0 -1.62 4.94 16.58 16.65
Nifty -1.01 -0.98 4.21 15.97 18.23

Competitors of Escorts Liquid Plan (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 23.32 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Sep 05
Fund Manager Anuj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 57.72
Net CA & Others 36.73
PSU & PFI Bonds 5.55
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com