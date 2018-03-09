JUST IN

Kotak Tax Saver (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 595.43
NAV 09 Mar 2018 39.85 -0.03
(-0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 611.90
742.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 10.74 7.36
Sensex -0.02 -1.64 4.91 16.56 16.62
Nifty -1 -0.97 4.21 15.98 18.23

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 595.43 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Sep 05
Fund Manager Harsha Upadhyaya

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.72
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 98.37
Preference Shares 0.11
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.09
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.28
Banks - Private Sector 21.46
Banks - Public Sector 3.80
Bearings 2.37
Castings & Forgings 1.03
Cement - North India 7.54
Cement - South India 1.53
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.48
Reliance Inds. 5.36
Larsen & Toubro 4.68
ICICI Bank 3.96
St Bk of India 3.80
IndusInd Bank 3.31
Axis Bank 2.88
Shree Cement 2.78
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com