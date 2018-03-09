JUST IN

Franklin India Technology Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Infotech
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 158.30
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.07 0.21
(0.84%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 143.87
190.04

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 1.15 4.25 22.07 25.25 6.67
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 158.30 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Aug 98
Fund Manager Anand Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.00 (Rs) 30-10-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 68.17
Foreign Equity 19.77
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 8.88
Net CA & Others 3.17
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto 1.66
Computers - Software - Large 52.64
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 8.18
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 0.89
Foreign Mutual Fund Units 8.88
Hardware 0.97
Industrial Products 0.76
Miscellaneous 3.91
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Infosys 21.64
TCS 10.76
Tech Mahindra 10.54
HCL Technologies 6.40
Cyient 4.77
Info Edg.(India) 3.91
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3.30
Bharti Airtel 2.55
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com