BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund - (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 967.17
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.01 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 184.23
306.95

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 11.16 6.36 5.45 6.43 7.2
Sensex 0 -1.61 4.94 16.59 16.65
Nifty -1.02 -0.99 4.2 15.96 18.22

Competitors of BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund - (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 967.17 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Oct 05
Fund Manager Mayank Prakash

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.02 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 13.48
Certificate of Deposits 39.65
Commercial Paper 25.75
Corporate Debts 20.79
Net CA & Others 0.34
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in