Franklin India IBA - (Div-Half Yrly)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 75.11
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.19 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 903.02
995.52

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.79 3.62 4.6 7.43 7.96
Sensex -0.34 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 75.11 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Jun 97
Fund Manager Santosh Kamat

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.55 (Rs) 15-09-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 96.51
Net CA & Others 3.49
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com