JUST IN

Sahara Liquid - Fixed Pricing (Div-M)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 47.49
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1043.37 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 13.88
15.20

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0 - - - -
Sensex -0.02 -1.63 4.92 16.56 16.63
Nifty -1.02 -0.99 4.2 15.96 18.22

Competitors of Sahara Liquid - Fixed Pricing (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 47.49 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Oct 05
Fund Manager Manish Jaitely

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 5.41 (Rs) 25-04-2014
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Fixed Deposits 3.21
Net CA & Others 1.18
T Bills 95.61
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,

97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.

Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855

Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com

Website: www.saharamutual.com