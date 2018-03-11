Sahara Liquid - Variable Pricing (G)
|Fund Class
|Liquid Funds
|Fund House
|Sahara Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|47.49
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|3013.53
|0.48
(0.02%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|13.88
|15.20
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Sahara Liquid - Variable Pricing (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G)
|34690.97
|8.27
|6.36
|6.65
|6.59
|6.77
|ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G)
|32480.92
|7.19
|6.27
|6.54
|6.50
|6.69
|HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|27433.24
|8.20
|6.23
|6.54
|6.45
|6.63
|SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|26524.95
|7.29
|6.22
|6.50
|6.46
|6.64
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G)
|21812.16
|6.83
|6.14
|6.49
|6.50
|6.71
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Liquid Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|47.49 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|27 Oct 05
|Fund Manager
|Manish Jaitely
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,
97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.
Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855
Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com
Website: www.saharamutual.com