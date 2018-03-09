JUST IN

ICICI Pru Exports and Other Services Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 263.89
NAV 09 Mar 2018 57.97 0.13
(0.22%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 605.67
714.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 9.05 18.07 9.01
Sensex -0.03 -1.65 4.9 16.54 16.61
Nifty -1.02 -0.98 4.2 15.96 18.22

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 263.89 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 13 Oct 05
Fund Manager Ashwin Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.86
Equity 92.45
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 7.23
Banks - Private Sector 7.26
Computers - Software - Large 15.10
Engineering - Turnkey Services 2.37
Finance - Housing 4.81
Healthcare 2.97
Miscellaneous 16.86
NA 7.86
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
VRL Logistics 9.33
Sun Pharma.Inds. 7.63
SpiceJet 7.36
Motherson Sumi 7.23
Tech Mahindra 7.14
Astrazeneca Phar 5.44
Lupin 5.24
Infosys 5.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com