BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 54.57
NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.00 -0.06
(-0.17%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 529.68
621.45

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 17.37 6.36
Sensex -0.03 -1.64 4.91 16.55 16.61
Nifty -1.01 -0.98 4.2 15.97 18.22

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 54.57 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 07 Nov 05
Fund Manager Karthikraj Lakshmana

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.62
Equity 95.30
Net CA & Others 1.08
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.68
Banks - Private Sector 22.69
Banks - Public Sector 1.03
Castings & Forgings 1.93
Cement - North India 2.72
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.11
Chemicals 1.78
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.75
ICICI Bank 5.82
Maruti Suzuki 3.68
Infosys 3.32
Bharti Airtel 2.75
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.74
Deepak Fert. 2.47
Larsen & Toubro 2.33
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in