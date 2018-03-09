JUST IN

SBI Magnum MIP Floater (Div-M)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 12.94
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.49 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 207.96
324.54

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.99 7.66 8.43
Sensex -0.04 -1.65 4.9 16.54 16.6
Nifty -1.03 -1 4.19 15.95 18.2

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 12.94 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Nov 05
Fund Manager Ruchit Mehta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.04 (Rs) 28-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.10
CBLO 15.56
Certificate of Deposits 28.65
Commercial Paper 31.04
Corporate Debts 3.01
Equity 14.91
Govt. Securities 3.50
T Bills 3.81
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.75
Banks 28.65
Banks - Private Sector 0.62
Banks - Public Sector 0.53
Breweries & Distilleries 0.44
Cement - North India 0.61
Cement - South India 0.69
Construction 10.60
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Dixon Technolog. 1.42
Titan Company 0.98
Shriram Trans. 0.91
ITD Cem 0.84
Alkem Lab 0.81
PNC Infratech 0.78
Atul 0.78
L T Foods 0.75
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com