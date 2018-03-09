ICICI Pru FMCG Fund - (D)
|Fund Class
|Equity - FMCG
|Fund House
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|77.59
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|67.77
|0.22
(0.33%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|301.32
|362.63
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|77.59 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|15 Feb 99
|Fund Manager
|Atul Patel
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|9.45 (Rs) 15-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com