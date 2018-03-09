JUST IN

ICICI Pru FMCG Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - FMCG
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 77.59
NAV 09 Mar 2018 67.77 0.22
(0.33%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 301.32
362.63

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4 19.92 9.95
Sensex -0.31 -1.91 4.62 16.23 16.29
Nifty -1.33 -1.29 3.87 15.6 17.85

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 77.59 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Feb 99
Fund Manager Atul Patel

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 9.45 (Rs) 15-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 9.29
Equity 91.01
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Chemicals 1.30
Cigarettes 32.90
Dry Cells 2.93
Food - Processing - Indian 4.38
Food - Processing - MNC 15.01
Leather / Leather Products 6.15
NA 9.29
Personal Care - Indian 14.23
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
ITC 32.90
Jubilant Food. 5.23
Britannia Inds. 4.72
Emami 4.46
Manpasand Bever. 4.38
Bajaj Corp 4.22
Hind. Unilever 4.18
Nestle India 3.84
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com