DSP BR Liquidity Fund - Reg (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1988.38
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1001.38 0.19
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 11523.13
20044.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.92 6.18 6.45 6.73 7.35
Sensex -0.05 -1.66 4.89 16.53 16.59
Nifty -1.06 -1.02 4.16 15.92 18.17

Competitors of DSP BR Liquidity Fund - Reg (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1988.38 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Nov 05
Fund Manager Kedar Karnik

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.34 (Rs) 07-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 16.26
Commercial Paper 84.42
Fixed Deposits 0.02
NCD 1.82
T Bills 17.44
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 119.96
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com