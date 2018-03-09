JUST IN

ICICI Pru Balanced Fund - (Div-M)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 274.21
NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.18 -0.08
(-0.33%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 9146.74
25956.87

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.03 12.19 9.67
Sensex -0.32 -1.92 4.61 16.22 16.28
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 274.21 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Sep 99
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.24 (Rs) 02-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.69
Commercial Paper 2.38
Derivatives 0.04
Equity 65.17
Fixed Deposits 0.40
Govt. Securities 10.31
Indian Mutual Funds 3.17
NCD 6.71
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.41
Auto Ancillaries 0.52
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.94
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.98
Banks - Private Sector 9.18
Banks - Public Sector 2.81
Cement - North India 0.87
Cement - South India 0.10
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
ICICI Bank 4.96
ITC 3.90
NTPC 3.58
H D F C 3.48
Bharti Airtel 3.15
O N G C 3.05
Infosys 2.66
St Bk of India 2.50
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com