ICICI Pru Balanced Fund - (Div-M)
|Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|274.21
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.18
|-0.08
(-0.33%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|9146.74
|
|25956.87
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|274.21 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|20 Sep 99
|Fund Manager
|Manish Banthia
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.24 (Rs) 02-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com