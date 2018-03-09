HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|HSBC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|282.18
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|19.86
|-0.20
(-1.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|126.90
|
|177.34
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|282.18 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Dec 05
|Fund Manager
|Dhiraj Sachdev
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.00 (Rs) 21-05-2008
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,
16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.
Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600
Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in
Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in