ICICI Pru Long Term Gilt Fund (D)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 377.11
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.13 -0.01
(-0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 950.36
1672.18

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 35.44 - - 4.3 7.01
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 377.11 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 21 Jul 99
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.08 (Rs) 24-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.76
Govt. Securities 82.77
Net CA & Others 6.23
T Bills 6.25
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com