JUST IN

L&T Tax Advantage Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1224.99
NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.44 -0.16
(-0.29%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2093.04
2926.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.4 22.06 12.47
Sensex -0.08 -1.7 4.85 16.49 16.55
Nifty -1.1 -1.07 4.11 15.87 18.12

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1224.99 (30 Nov 12)
Inception Date 05 Jan 06
Fund Manager Soumendra Nath Lahir

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.99
Equity 97.92
Net CA & Others 0.04
Preference Shares 0.05
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.66
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.63
Banks - Private Sector 16.40
Banks - Public Sector 1.03
Bearings 0.65
Cables - Telephone 1.95
Castings & Forgings 0.89
Cement - North India 2.20
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Graphite India 4.53
HDFC Bank 4.02
H D F C 4.00
ICICI Bank 3.01
Larsen & Toubro 2.98
Axis Bank 2.93
ITC 2.78
The Ramco Cement 2.46
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com