UTI-Bluechip Flexicap Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|859.84
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|32.50
|0.13
(0.40%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|1811.74
|
|2306.24
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|859.84 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|09 Jan 06
|Fund Manager
|Ajay Tyagi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com