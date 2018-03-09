JUST IN

UTI-Bluechip Flexicap Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 859.84
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.50 0.13
(0.40%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1811.74
2306.24

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 0.04 5.12 21.27 7.55
Sensex -0.08 -1.69 4.86 16.49 16.56
Nifty -1.11 -1.08 4.1 15.85 18.11

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 859.84 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Jan 06
Fund Manager Ajay Tyagi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 97.83
Fixed Deposits 0.26
Net CA & Others 1.92
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.42
Auto Ancillaries 5.73
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.45
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.60
Banks - Private Sector 20.79
Bearings 1.26
Cement - North India 2.48
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.75
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Fin. 6.23
IndusInd Bank 5.69
Yes Bank 5.39
HDFC Bank 5.03
Infosys 3.95
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.50
H D F C 3.05
TCS 2.88
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com