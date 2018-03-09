JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica Tax Plan (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 37.52
NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.55 0.01
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 44.54
47.27

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.48 17.31 9.33
Sensex -0.09 -1.7 4.84 16.48 16.54
Nifty -1.11 -1.07 4.1 15.86 18.11

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 37.52 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 24 Jan 06
Fund Manager Avinash Agarwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Equity 98.96
Net CA & Others 1.04
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.04
Auto Ancillaries 2.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.14
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.12
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.74
Banks - Private Sector 22.29
Banks - Public Sector 2.97
Bearings 1.86
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.71
ICICI Bank 3.99
Maruti Suzuki 2.47
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.35
St Bk of India 2.29
Tata Global 2.28
ITC 2.23
Tata Steel 2.17
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com