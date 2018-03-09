JUST IN

Tata India Tax Savings Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 148.96
NAV 09 Mar 2018 74.15 -0.21
(-0.28%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1219.03
1219.03
52-WEEk 600.73
1219.03

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 20.03 11.84
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.86 15.59 17.83

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 148.96 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Dec 95
Fund Manager Rupesh Patel

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 9.00 (Rs) 13-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.92
Corporate Debts 1.08
Equity 93.19
Net CA & Others 0.36
Reverse Repo 0.24
Rights 0.24
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.61
Auto Ancillaries 0.70
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.46
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.12
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.09
Banks - Private Sector 11.98
Banks - Public Sector 1.80
Bearings 0.60
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
ICICI Bank 3.95
Reliance Inds. 3.91
HDFC Bank 3.09
H D F C 2.68
Tata Motors 2.46
Interglobe Aviat 2.30
Avenue Super. 2.21
Yes Bank 2.11
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com