Tata Gilt Securities Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 167.52
NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.60 0.01
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 117.89
117.89
52-WEEk 117.89
124.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 18.67 - - 1.9 5.7
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.86 15.58 17.83

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 167.52 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 03 Aug 99
Fund Manager NareshKumar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.18
Govt. Securities 87.97
Reverse Repo 13.24
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 111.39
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com