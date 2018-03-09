JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Const Maturity 10Y Gilt (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 345.82
NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.45 -0.02
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 29.23
29.23
52-WEEk 25.40
33.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 31.52 - - - 5.3
Category 0.17 2.59 7.77 15.59 6.73
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.6 17.84

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 345.82 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Sep 99
Fund Manager Ashish Kela

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.54
Govt. Securities 97.20
Net CA & Others 1.26
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com