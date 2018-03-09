JUST IN

Franklin India G-Sec Fund - Composite (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 105.25
NAV 09 Mar 2018 53.97 -0.06
(-0.11%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 58.29
70.15

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 32.82 - - - 4.85
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 105.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 21 Jun 99
Fund Manager Sachin Padwal Desai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Govt. Securities 93.11
Net CA & Others 6.90
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com