Aditya Birla SL Const Maturity 10Y Gilt (Div-Q)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|345.82
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.55
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|29.23
|
|29.23
|52-WEEk
|25.40
|
|33.17
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|345.82 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|23 Sep 99
|Fund Manager
|Ashish Kela
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.24 (Rs) 15-09-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com