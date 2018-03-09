JUST IN

L&T Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular (Cumulative)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1129.06
NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.13 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2350.98
3547.61

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 15.09 7.31 5.83 6.74 7.75
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.66 17.91

Competitors of L&T Ultra Short Term Fund - Regular (Cumulative) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1129.06 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 06 Oct 97
Fund Manager Jalpan Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 26-02-2004
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 3.37
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 3.37
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com