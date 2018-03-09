JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Income Plus (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 486.14
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.38 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1521.16
1521.16
52-WEEk 1521.16
2583.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 23.85 - - 4.06 5.89
Category - - 2.05 9.6 7.9
Sensex -0.41 -2.02 4.5 16.1 16.16
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 486.14 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Oct 95
Fund Manager Pranay Sinha

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.19 (Rs) 15-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.73
Corporate Debts 17.46
Govt. Securities 76.60
Net CA & Others 2.19
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com