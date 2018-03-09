JUST IN

SBI IT Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Infotech
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 54.06
NAV 09 Mar 2018 39.80 0.16
(0.40%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 56.30
63.78

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 2.15 27.94 23.65 3.96
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 54.06 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 04 Jun 99
Fund Manager Anup Upadhyay

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 6.00 (Rs) 22-06-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
CBLO 6.31
Equity 93.53
Foreign Equity 5.92
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Computers - Software - Large 54.47
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 30.96
Hardware 5.92
Miscellaneous 8.10
NA 6.36
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Infosys 21.94
TCS 10.90
Tech Mahindra 10.28
Cyient 9.80
L & T Infotech 9.29
Info Edg.(India) 6.50
Oracle Fin.Serv. 6.28
Persistent Sys 5.74
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com