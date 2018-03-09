JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL India Opport Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 54.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 159.14 -0.08
(-0.05%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 154.06
154.06
52-WEEk 114.73
154.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 0.54 20.7 31.68 12.56
Category - - 1.98 9.8 5.7
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.19
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.6 17.85

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 54.15 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Jan 95
Fund Manager Kunal Sangoi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.65
Equity 95.52
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 5.25
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.92
Cables - Telephone 3.91
Castings & Forgings 4.85
Computers - Software - Large 18.25
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 17.72
Electronics - Components 7.22
Engines 2.27
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Honeywell Auto 7.22
Infosys 6.85
Tech Mahindra 6.52
Sanofi India 5.95
Persistent Sys 5.55
WABCO India 5.25
HCL Technologies 4.88
Reliance Inds. 4.86
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com