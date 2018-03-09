JUST IN

LIC MF G-Sec Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 104.44
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.36 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 80.52
115.90

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 22.29 - - 1.06 5.13
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 104.44 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Nov 99
Fund Manager Marzban Irani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.15 (Rs) 22-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 9.01
Govt. Securities 76.21
T Bills 15.95
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.17
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com