Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|243.59
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|163.80
|-0.08
(-0.05%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|3245.30
|
|3245.30
|52-WEEk
|3106.90
|
|3536.50
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|243.59 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 Apr 94
|Fund Manager
|Ajay Garg
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|17.40 (Rs) 23-10-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com