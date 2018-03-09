JUST IN

LIC MF Bond Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 78.22
NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.38 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 424.03
531.40

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.56 - - 3.31 5.57
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 78.22 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Mar 99
Fund Manager Marzban Irani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 9.14
Corporate Debts 41.07
Govt. Securities 48.30
Net CA & Others 1.49
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com