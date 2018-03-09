JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 243.59
NAV 09 Mar 2018 727.66 -0.33
(-0.05%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 3245.30
3245.30
52-WEEk 3106.90
3536.50

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.31 22.41 7.8
Category - - 1.84 12.55 7.74
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.19
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.6 17.85

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 243.59 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Apr 94
Fund Manager Ajay Garg

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.19
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 99.99
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 5.90
Auto Ancillaries 5.52
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.36
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.72
Banks - Private Sector 6.46
Bearings 2.22
Cement - North India 1.15
Chemicals 0.63
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Honeywell Auto 9.50
Gillette India 9.19
Pfizer 6.68
Kotak Mah. Bank 6.46
Johnson Con. Hit 5.90
ICRA 5.44
Bayer Crop Sci. 5.42
Glaxosmi. Pharma 5.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com