UTI-Money Market Fund (G)
|Liquid Funds
|UTI Mutual Fund
|650.34
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|4611.61
|0.81
(0.02%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|8316.05
|
|18392.54
Trailing Returns
Competitors of UTI-Money Market Fund (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G)
|34690.97
|8.27
|6.36
|6.65
|6.59
|6.77
|ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G)
|32480.92
|7.19
|6.27
|6.54
|6.50
|6.69
|HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|27433.24
|8.20
|6.23
|6.54
|6.45
|6.63
|SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|26524.95
|7.29
|6.22
|6.50
|6.46
|6.64
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G)
|21812.16
|6.83
|6.14
|6.49
|6.50
|6.71
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Liquid Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|650.34 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|23 Apr 97
|Fund Manager
|Amandeep Chopra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com