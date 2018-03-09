JUST IN

UTI-Unit Linked Insurance Plan

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2520.96
NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.32 0.03
(0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3717.98
4142.61

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.07 10.9 7.91
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.17 16.24
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.94 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2520.96 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Oct 71
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 15000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 25-05-2013
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 39.55
Fixed Deposits 0.02
Govt. Securities 11.45
Indian Mutual Funds 0.02
NCD 46.82
Net CA & Others 2.14
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.46
Auto Ancillaries 2.29
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.55
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.14
Banks - Private Sector 8.13
Bearings 0.50
Cement - North India 0.98
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.37
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Fin. 2.55
IndusInd Bank 2.28
Yes Bank 2.09
HDFC Bank 1.97
Infosys 1.58
Kotak Mah. Bank 1.38
H D F C 1.17
Motherson Sumi 1.16
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com