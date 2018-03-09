JUST IN

Tata Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 396.34
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.67 -0.16
(-0.49%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1287.80
1287.80
52-WEEk 1226.38
1340.28

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.59 14.04 6.91
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.27 -1.23 3.94 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 396.34 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Feb 93
Fund Manager Rupesh Patel

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.40 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 1.37
Equity 97.01
Preference Shares 0.02
Reverse Repo 1.40
Rights 0.29
Warrants 0.23
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.64
Auto Ancillaries 0.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.75
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.43
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.33
Banks - Private Sector 19.61
Banks - Public Sector 1.95
Cement - North India 4.35
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.73
ICICI Bank 5.65
Yes Bank 3.62
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.61
ITC 3.11
Interglobe Aviat 3.07
NCC 2.80
KNR Construct. 2.76
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com