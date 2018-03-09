Tata Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|396.34
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|188.97
|-0.92
(-0.48%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|1287.80
|
|1287.80
|52-WEEk
|1226.38
|
|1340.28
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|396.34 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|25 Feb 93
|Fund Manager
|Rupesh Patel
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com