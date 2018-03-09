JUST IN

DSP BR Bond Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 105.24
NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.48 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 226.30
832.53

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 21.82 1.49 2.48 6.39 7.25
Category 0.24 0.52 2.78 6.76 7.69
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.6 17.84

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 105.24 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Apr 97
Fund Manager Pankaj Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.25.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.05
NCD 96.21
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.26
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com