Franklin India Low Duration Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 54.44
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.51 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2957.50
5727.99

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.78 6.16 6.1 7.91 9.07
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.94 15.67 17.92

Competitors of Franklin India Low Duration Fund (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 54.44 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 24 Jan 00
Fund Manager Santosh Kamat

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.07 (Rs) 20-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 7.78
Commercial Paper 14.37
Corporate Debts 75.31
Net CA & Others 2.57
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.03
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com