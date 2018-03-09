Canara Robeco Gilt (PGS) - (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|35.68
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.09
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|62.46
|
|62.46
|52-WEEk
|62.46
|
|72.55
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|35.68 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|29 Dec 99
|Fund Manager
|Girish Hisaria
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.45 (Rs) 29-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,
4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001
Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012
Email: crmf@canararobeco.com
Website: www.canararobeco.com