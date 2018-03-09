JUST IN

Canara Robeco Gilt (PGS) - (D)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 35.68
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.09 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 62.46
62.46
52-WEEk 62.46
72.55

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 23.77 - - 2.15 7.19
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.26 -1.23 3.94 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 35.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Dec 99
Fund Manager Girish Hisaria

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.45 (Rs) 29-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 22.47
Govt. Securities 67.16
Net CA & Others 10.37
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com