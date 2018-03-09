DSP BR Equity Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|2494.61
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|46.51
|-16.13
(-25.75%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|2310.13
|2597.82
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2494.61 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|07 Apr 97
|Fund Manager
|Atul Bhole
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|16.00 (Rs) 03-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181
Email: service@dspblackrock.com
Website: www.dspblackrock.com