JUST IN

DSP BR Balanced Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 799.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 142.36 -0.18
(-0.13%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3541.66
6914.75

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.42 12.11 9.57
Sensex -0.41 -2.02 4.51 16.1 16.17
Nifty -1.34 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 799.81 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 03 May 99
Fund Manager Atul Bhole

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.25
Equity 73.77
NCD 23.41
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.68
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.74
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.00
Banks - Private Sector 11.39
Banks - Public Sector 2.87
Cables - Power 0.67
Castings & Forgings 1.53
Cement - North India 2.88
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 3.97
Bajaj Fin. 2.97
GAIL (India) 2.54
Yes Bank 2.51
St Bk of India 2.12
Shree Cement 2.01
Maruti Suzuki 2.00
Larsen & Toubro 1.99
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com