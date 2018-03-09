JUST IN

Escorts Income Bond - (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3.64
NAV 09 Mar 2018 50.34 0.06
(0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1.19
1.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.11 - - 3.68 6.53
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.54 16.14 16.2
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.61 17.86

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3.64 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Sep 96
Fund Manager Anuj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 17-08-2012
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 33.30
Equity 13.31
Govt. Securities 50.73
Net CA & Others 2.65
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Miscellaneous 3.82
NA 86.68
Paints / Varnishes 4.21
Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 3.16
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 2.12
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Berger Paints 4.21
General Insuranc 3.82
Rallis India 3.16
Aurobindo Pharma 2.12
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com